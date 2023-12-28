Chance to enjoy a new year's drink-up in Chichester and Bognor Regis as Wetherspoons announce January sale
Prices on a range of drinks and meals at the JD Wetherspoon pubs will be slashed from Tuesday January 02 until Wednesday January 17. Drinks featured in the sale include:
- Beers and ciders (Doom Bar, Bud Light, Worthington’s Stowford Press Apple Cider and Budweiser)
- Spirits (AU vodka (four flavours) and Sidemen XIX)
- Vodka (mixed berry)
- Classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy’s Margarita)
- Corona Tropical hard seltzers (raspberry & lemon and guava & lime)
A range of soft drinks, as well as hot drink refills will also be on sale.
Non-alcoholic beverages will also enjoy a price cut, including: Erdinger, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck’s Blue.
Food is also discounted, with the pub chain’s small breakfast (consisting of egg, bacon, baked beans and a hash brown) just £2.99, several burgers down, all served with chips, down to £4.99 with as soft drink and £6.46 with an alcoholic drink, and three choices from a range of small plates available for just £12.
Dolphin and Anchor pub manager Stuart Laurence said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the
perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.
“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.
“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.
“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.
“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”