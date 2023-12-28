Chance to enjoy a new year's drink-up in Chichester and Bognor Regis as Wetherspoons announce January sale

Punters keen for a cheap pint in the new year need look no further than the Dolphin and Anchor in Chichester and The Hatters Inn in Bognor Regis, which are set to benefit from a January sale, with some drinks costing as little as £2.29

A wide range of drinks will benefit from the cut prices. Photo: Wetherspoon.

Prices on a range of drinks and meals at the JD Wetherspoon pubs will be slashed from Tuesday January 02 until Wednesday January 17. Drinks featured in the sale include:

Beers and ciders (Doom Bar, Bud Light, Worthington’s Stowford Press Apple Cider and Budweiser)

Spirits (AU vodka (four flavours) and Sidemen XIX)

Vodka (mixed berry)

Classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy’s Margarita)

Corona Tropical hard seltzers (raspberry & lemon and guava & lime)

A range of soft drinks, as well as hot drink refills will also be on sale.

Non-alcoholic beverages will also enjoy a price cut, including: Erdinger, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois, Heineken 0.0, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime, Adnams Ghost Ship and Beck’s Blue.

Food is also discounted, with the pub chain’s small breakfast (consisting of egg, bacon, baked beans and a hash brown) just £2.99, several burgers down, all served with chips, down to £4.99 with as soft drink and £6.46 with an alcoholic drink, and three choices from a range of small plates available for just £12.

Dolphin and Anchor pub manager Stuart Laurence said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the

perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.