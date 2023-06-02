A skatepark open day is to be held in Horsham Park tomorrow (Saturday) – and everyone is welcome.

That’s the message going out from Horsham District Council which is staging the free event with professional demo group Team Extreme from 11am to 6pm.

The event is aimed at encouraging more people of all ages and abilities to have a go at the sports of skate boarding, BMX, scooter and inline skating.

The Team Extreme team of pro-riders will be leading workshops, offering coaching sessions, giving professional tips and tricks to improve riding, running mini competitions for riders of all ages and abilities and performing demo sessions throughout the day.

People of all ages and all abilities are being invited to have a go at Horsham's new skatepark

All under 18’s must have parental consent to take part and all riders taking part must wear helmets. Food and drinks will be available.

The skatepark, which was opened in December 2022, was designed in collaboration with a local user group.

The park contains some of the highest quality features for each of the wheeled disciplines. It has been made from concrete to ensure users have a fast and perfectly smooth ride with plenty of flow lines to choose from.

A council spokesperson said: “It’s going to provide a great opportunity to try out the new facilities and develop new skills under the expert coaching of Team Extreme.