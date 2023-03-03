Chance to have your say on proposed walking and cycling improvements in Felpham

Felpham residents and business owners are invited to have their say on proposed walking and cycling improvements, with the start of a public consultation.

The improvements are set to take place between the B2259, Felpham Way and Wroxham Way.

West Sussex County Council is proposing to upgrade the Felpham Way footpath to a shared use footpath for cyclists and pedestrians, thereby providing improved access to Downview Primary School and Felpham Community College. It will also contribute to the delivery of a connected cycle link between the South Downs National Park and Bognor Regis. It’s hoped that, by encouraging more cycling and walking journeys, the route will help reduce congestion in the area.

If the proposals are approved, the Pelican Crossing will be upgraded to a Toucan Crossing, with a new layout designed to allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross the B2259 in one stage. It will feature a new island with dedicated space and a central refuge for extra protection.

A public consultation on the plans has started.

The existing off-road Felpham Way footpath will be widened to accommodate both cyclists and pedestrians. New signage, fencing and lighting along the Felpham Way footpath is also set to be added, and improvements – including additional cycle parking – will be made to the Downview Primary School entrance.

The improvements come as part of the wider West Sussex Transport Plan, which aims to enable active travel and access to education, employment and public services. It is also intended to decarbonise the transport system and protect the local environment.

County council officers are encouraging residents, business owners and regular users of this route to look at the plans and tell them what they think of the proposals by completing an online survey, which can be found on yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk.

The consultation will close at 11.59pm on April 10. A drop-in event has been arranged to give people the chance to speak to members of the project team, ask questions, and view the proposals in person. This will take place on March 8, from 4pm to 8pm, at the Arun Leisure Centre.

Feedback gleaned from the consultation process will be analysed and used to develop the designs and determine the next step forward for the scheme.

