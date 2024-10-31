Chance to own a piece of horseracing history as Goodwood trophy dating back to 1875 goes under the hammer

Collectors and aficionados will have a chance to own a piece of horse racing history on November 13, as a sculpture trophy for Goodwood’s 1875 Chesterfield Cup goes under the hammer.

The sculpture, valued at £20,000 - £30,000, was won by Sir Anthony de Rothschild’s racehorse Coomassie at the historic 19th century race, and depicts two knights on horseback in ferocious combat during King Arthur’s defeat of the Saxons at the Battle of Mount Badon.

Coomassie, then a three-year old Bay Filly, would go on to win the same race the following year, and the magnificence of the trophy seems to suggest it was a prestigious race for its time. It continues to this day, but has diminished in importance over the years, and is now run as a handicap race. Even so, it retains some of its old prestige. The winner of this year's event – sponsored by betting agents Coral – was worth £50,000 pound to the winner.

It’s one of several horse racing artefacts set to go under the hammer, as Graham Budd and Weatherbys partner to bring horse racing history to auction.

The beautifully constructed trophy is a valuable piece of horse racing history.

Among the other treasures on sale is a unique collection of locks of horsehair, cut from some of the most famous racehorses in the world between 1948 and 2004, w collated by horse-racing enthusiast Ray Goddard, who maintained his hobby right up until his death.

Both lots will go up for auction on November 13, at the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket. For a full list of items, and their approximate value, visit grahambuddauctions.co.uk.

Graham Budd, auctioneer and owner of Graham Budd Auctions, who founded the company in 2004, said: “It’s great to be working alongside Weatherbys again on this auction. The quality and provenance of the items in this sale is unprecedented, and we’re fortunate to be selling several lots in aid of some great charities, which have a huge impact in the racing world and beyond. We’ve had plenty of interest from around the world, so we’re in a good position to raise a lot of money for these good causes.”