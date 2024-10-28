Residents and visitors in Chichester will have a chance to remember troops lost in conflicts all over the world, following the launch of a city-wide Poppy Appeal.

Organised by the Royal British Legion, the Poppy Appeal launch took place on October 26, at 11am, just outside the City Council offices on North Street.

The moment was marked by the symbolic presentation of a poppy to Deputy Mayor Councillor Stuart Loxton by Poppy Appeal organiser Paul Gaffney.

The ceremony was also attended by veterans from the Queens Regimental Association, which is open to all veterans who have served in the Order of Battle in one of the Queen’s Regiments.

As Remembrance Season continues, The Royal British Legion will have a stall at the City Council Offices, also known as the Assembly Rooms, in North Street. It will be open every day from 10:30am to 2:30pm, selling everything from metal pins, wooden crosses, red reflectors, wrist bands and other items exclusively produced by the Royal British Legion.

"Volunteers to assist at the stall, or with street collections in the City Centre, are always welcome to come along and offer their help. All that is needed is a photographic proof of identity and a proof of address. Veterans from all of our Armed Forces are especially encouraged to take the opportunity to come along and have a chat,” organiser Paul Gaffney.

The Royal British Legion is the leading charity providing financial, social and emotional support to members of the British Forces and their families.