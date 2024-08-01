Chance to sponsor a giant bow for Hassocks Goes Gold 2024: annual event helps fight childhood cancers
Every autumn the gold bows appear along a trail for the whole month to raise awareness about children’s cancer.
Individuals, businesses and groups who would like to sponsor a giant gold bow are asked to get in touch with HGG by the deadline of Monday, August 12.
Organiser Rachel BartlettBundy said: “The gold wooden bows and ribbons can be dedicated to a friend, family, club, business, or in memory of someone special for a minimum donation of £25, which can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/HGG2024. All money raised goes directly to #PearlPower – fighting childhood cancers with particularly poor outcomes via the CCLG (the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group), the UK’s largest children’s cancer charity.”
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/535705953504596 to find out more.
Rachel said she and Jamie BartlettBundy recently had a video call with one of the researchers leading a project to develop new treatments for children’s brain cancer at Great Ormond Street. She said this is one of two projects that #PearlPower is helping to fund via the CCLG.
Events already announced for September 2024 include:
The Parklands Road Art Exhibition where people can see the dragon art poster competition entries in the windows of Parklands Road homes. On all month.
Rockin’ Paul Going Gold. A selection of rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly, country and R&B hits in Fir Tree Way. Saturday, September 7, 2pm-3.30pm.
Parent and child yoga class from CJ Yoga at Profiles Health & Beauty (£15 per pair, email [email protected] to book). Saturday, September 7, 2pm-2.45pm.
The Golden Gala – a fabulous, themed quiz night including live jazz, pudding auction and a raffle at The Hassocks Pub. A table for a team of eight people is only £40. Friday, September 27.
People can also help by: buying a HassocksGoesGold poster, volunteering for stalls at the August and September markets, helping with easy craft evenings to prepare for the Golden Gala, donating a prize or voucher for the September Daily Facebook Auction or the Golden Gala Raffle, or selling posters on your street.