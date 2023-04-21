Edit Account-Sign Out
Chance to win a free trip to Butlin's if you share a name with the new King and Queen Consort

Is your name Charles or Camilla? You could be in with a chance of winning a free trip to Butlin’s.

By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

To celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in May, Butlin’s is offering guests who share a name with the new King or Queen Consort the chance to win a free visit.

The all-new prize draw launched on Tuesday, April 18 and closes on the Coronation itself (May 6). Winners will be contacted by email later that month.

But the prize-draw isn’t just limited to those who share the exact same name as the King and Queen Consort to be. Guests who share related names are also in with a chance of winning. Names like Charles, Charlie, Charley, Charli, Charl, Camilla, Cam, Kam, Kamilla, Cammie or Cameron are all invited to enter by heading over to Butlins.com/competitions.

Butlin's Bognor RegisButlin's Bognor Regis
Butlin's Bognor Regis

With three resorts across the UK, located in Bognor Regis, Skegness and Minehead, there are three chances to win and it’s hoped plenty of would-be royals will take part.

Josh Engleman ‘Head Royal Holiday Hunter’ at Butlin’s said: “With the Coronation just around the corner, and it being a momentous time to spend with your loved ones, we really wanted to get involved in the celebrations and launch something fun for families to get involved in.

“We have so much to offer on our family breaks, with activities fit for a king or queen, such as our Splash Waterworld, and fantastic entertainment from The Masked Singer Live and Stephen Mulhern.”

To find out more about resort packages at Butlin’s, visit www.Butlins.com

