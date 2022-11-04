Chanctonbury Probus Club holds annual chairman's invitation lunch
On Thursday 13th October. Chanctonbury Probus Club held its annual “Chairman’s Invitation lunch” at the Southland Barn in West Chiltington where excellent food was provided in lovely oak beamed surroundings.
The club later visited the Chichester Festival Theatre for a guided tour “back stage”. The work, the costume department, scenery workshop, props and dedication of staff (plus a few secrets) made everybody appreciate the amount of tireless work that goes into making a professional show and the theatre’s success. Afterwards the club had a lovely lunch at the Spur pub in Slindon.
Anybody interested in joining and being part of the Chanctonbury Probus Club for this and other activities, please contact the secretary [email protected]