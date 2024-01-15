Chanctonbury Probus Club members take on skittle challenge
On Monday 10th January, 18 members of Chanctonbury Probus Club competed in a “friendly” skittles match, at the Black Horse pub in Findon, followed by an excellent lunch there.
The winning team members were Alison Hooker, Valerie Gatward and Alan Price and the joint best scorers were Judith Price and Zena Hiscoke.
Anybody interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected]