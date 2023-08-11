Proposed changes to North Lancing conservation area were discussed at the Adur planning committee on Monday, August 7, to better reflect its character and characteristics.

It will encompass a burial ground off Upper West Lane north of the A27, and a greenbelt of trees which ‘approximately corresponds’ with historic boundaries of the now demolished Manor House with Lancing Manor Park.

Places to be taken out of the conservation area are house numbers 36 to 50 on the north end of Manor Road and number 44 in Greenoaks, along with modern housing on the south end Manor Road, west of house number 69.

Land south of the Miller and Carter Public House and an area to the north of Mill Road will also be excluded.