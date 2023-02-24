Minor amendments to changes of the set up of Ford Market have been approved by Arun planners.

The changes at the Ford Road market are part of the wider development of the Ford Airfield and include revised market access, parking areas and associated works.

A planning, design and access statement by Stantec on behalf of Wates Developments, said there was a separate application for outline planning permission on the wider Ford Airfield site for 1,500 homes, a care home, employment, a local centre, community uses and primary school.

"The wider scheme, together with the market proposals, provide a community-led opportunity to deliver the aspirations of the local community," the statement said.

This was a resubmission of the scheme from an application in 2020, approved in 2022.

The statement said it was 'virtually the same with some minor amendments'.

These were 'removing hardstanding on the overspill parking area and instead including Grasscrete (or similar) access 6m into the site to meet highway requirements and retaining the wider field as per existing'. Instead of the proposed bund next to the overspill parking area there would be planting.

The new plans included removing the small area of hardstanding that was proposed adjacent to the runway and Grundons and removing the pedestrian route along the south of the eastern runway parking area and including a marked zone on the runway itself. There would be one access to the eastern runway instead of two.

Officers said the alterations to the approved scheme didn't 'undermine the delivery of the strategic allocation'. "The alterations continue to have an acceptable impact on the character of the locality and wider landscape and would not be prejudicial to the operation of the safeguarded waste uses nearby," they said.

One objection was received due to increase in noise and pollution. It stated there was no certainty Redrow would get permission to build the homes and the market had been in decline for a number of years and should be closed. Provision should be made for a second entrance as there were 8,500 vehicles a day using Ford Road.