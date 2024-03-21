Changes upcoming to rubbish and recycling collection days in the Wealden district

The current collection schedule for rubbish and recycling will be changing for some properties in the Wealden district from Monday, April 15.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 13:08 GMT
The changes will not affect the garden waste collection service which will continue as normal.

Not all collections will be changing but residents within Wealden whose collection will be changing will receive a letter and an updated collection calendar.

Updates on the changes and further information is available on the council’s website www.wealden.gov.uk/collection-schedule-changes.

The current collection schedule for rubbish and recycling will be changing for some properties in the Wealden district from Monday, April 15. Picture: WDC

Wealden District Council has reminded residents to continue to put bins out by 7am on their collection day as the collection time is likely to change even if the collection day stays the same.

Councillor Gavin Owen Williams, said, “Following a review, a decision has been made to change the way that some waste collections are made. This is to make the service more streamlined and efficient for residents and the collectors. We appreciate the patience of our residents during this time.”