Changing Places Toilets open in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton as project comes to a close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A grant-funded project to install six changing places toilets in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton has come to a close – but two more are still on their way.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facilities can be found at Arun Leisure Centre in Felpham, The Wave at Littlehampton, Arundel Wetland Centre and Crown Yard Car Park in Arundel, Hotham Park in Bognor Regis and The Street in Rustington.

Meanwhile, another is being built at the Coastguards Toilets as part of the ongoing Littlehampton Seafront Scheme, with another being built as part of the Alexandra Theatre renovation in Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changing Places Toilets are larger, more accessible facilities for disabled people, with equipment like hoists, curtains, adult-sized benches and space for carers designed to ensure the comfort and dignity of the user – who might otherwise have to choose between being changed on a toilet floor, or going home.

Cutting the ribbon outside Hotham Park.

The project was made possible by a £227,000 government grant, alongside contributions from Arun District Council, The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust and Rustington Parish Council. It marks a huge step forward for the district, providing much-needed disability-accessible facilities in some of the most densely populated parts of the region. Before this project, the only changing places toilet in Arun was at The Aldingbourne Country Centre, near Chichester.

Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District

Council, said: “We are delighted to see this project completed with all six facilities now open and being regularly used. The daily reality for thousands of disabled people and their families is facing the indignity of being changed on the floor of a public toilet, so these facilities offer a solution. We’ve had some great feedback abouthow they’re making a difference to the lives of the people who need them, which really demonstrates how vital this project was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, we are building two more CPT toilets as part of two exciting projects being delivered in the district – the Littlehampton Seafront Scheme and the transformation of the Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis. We recognise that having the facilities at these two key sites will allow disabled people and their families and carers more options when deciding where to visit.”