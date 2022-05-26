Katy Jobbins – who featured in Channel 5’s Rich House, Poor House – has been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories at the 2022 Dynamic Women in Business Awards.

Katy said: ’My passion is to inspire others to be the best version of themselves that they can possibly be. Although it’s not why I do what I do, its lovely to be recognised for your efforts inspiring others & trying to empower as many women as I can.

"To be included with so many other talented and hardworking inspirational women is always something to be proud of.”

Katy has been selected by the judges to be in the final 5 women shortlisted for both ‘Inspirational Women of the Year’ and ‘Businesswoman of the Year’

Katy is the head trainer and founder of the Permanent Makeup Training Academy, based in Wivelsfield near Haywards Heath.

In the episode Katy featured on, the Lewes businesswoman swapped lives with Nadine, a hairdresser on benefits from Portsmouth.

At the end of the episode, Katy offered to train Nadine in permanent makeup for free, offering to give her a full permanent makeup kit and enough stock for her first 50 clients – as well as offer to help mentor her to set up and run her own permanent makeup business.

Katy has spent the last 12 years helping other women train and set up their own permanent makeup businesses.

She also offers free areola tattooing for those ladies afflicted by breast cancer and encourages each and every student to do their bit to help those affected by such illnesses as well.

Many of her students hold regular clinics offering free semi-permanent eyebrows to cancer and alopecia sufferers, including Nadine.

She will join 450 other successful business leaders across the Sussex region at the black tie event on June 29 at the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

The event will be hosted by the television news presenter, journalist and winner of the first ever Strictly Come Dancing Final, Natasha Kaplinsky.

For more information on Katy and her training courses click here