Chaos in Wick as 'severe' tornado rips the off the top of a property

Photos sent to Sussex World show emergency services on the scene after the wind tore the roof off the top of one property in Wick, near Littlehampton
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th Oct 2023, 17:13 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 17:15 GMT
The images come as The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) confirms what many residents already knew: that a small tornado ripped through the town yesterday (October 28).

The page suggests the tornado took place from approximately 6.50pm to 7.05pm and that there have been several complaints of wind damage throughout the town.

"TORRO Site Investigators Sarah Horton and Tony Gilbert carried out a detailed Site Investigation on Sunday 29th October 2023 to assess the damage path and type of damage. While the full details are yet to be analysed, a tornado has been confirmed with a provisional rating of T4,” a organisation spokesperson said.

Strong winds tore the roof off this property in WickStrong winds tore the roof off this property in Wick
Strong winds tore the roof off this property in Wick

A T4 tornado falls into the broader category of ‘strong tornado’. although its official category is ‘severe’. Such tornados can rip the roofs off houses, twist, uproot and snap trees, carry debris up to 2km and even levitate motorcars and mobile homes.

TORRO has asked members of the public to get in touch and provide eyewitness accounts of the event, and information about the damage dealt if possible, both of which could prove “invaluable” in the group’s ongoing analysis of the event.

Earlier today, a Littlehampton family in North Ham road told Sussex World about the devastation caused to their garden after last night’s strong winds toppled their garden wall. Similarly, reports of flooding have come out of Climping after the wall collapsed under heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas.

