Southern Water has apologised for the ongoing, and seemingly endless, disruption on the A259, where traffic management is in place and tankers used to manage sewer flows. It follows dozens of sewage leaks in the area, particularly the West Beach residential estate.

"We’re sorry for the continuing disruption to residents near our important work in Lancing and to drivers using the A259,” a Southern Water spokesperson said.

"We’re working as quickly as we can and after November 11 we should be able to cut the number of tankers – and their noise – by nearly half.

"Traffic management will have to stay in place until the tankers are no longer needed. The tankers are used to manage sewer flows while work goes on.”

Residents have described scenes of ‘carnage’ and ‘chaos’, with one local describing the situation as an ‘absolute nightmare’.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene last week. Alongside his photo gallery, he noted that bin lorries were being trapped by tankers, with green spaces being damaged, whilst sewage and dust were continuing to cause problems for locals.

Geoff Patmore, the vice-chairman of the West Beach Residents’ Association said: “One year ago, Southern Water started work on the sewers at West Beach The contractors have worked hard and continue to do so relining the the sewage pipe which runs through West Beach from Shoreham Beach homes.

“The year has been very stressful for all residents of West Beach The traffic issues are caused by the tankers having to take all the sewage from the Shoreham beach pipe while relining at West Beach.

"We hope that Southern Water will soon complete the work and repair the extensive damage to the road especially Westway and the Broadway.”

A meeting was due to be held at the Ropetackle [Arts Centre] in Shoreham-by-Sea on Monday evening (November 7).

The Southern Water spokesperson added: “Our customer teams have continued to talk to residents and keep them up to speed with our progress and our chief customer officer Katy Taylor will be holding a drop in session with locals. We also post weekly updates here.”

