Character Littlehampton home 'brought back to life' having originally been a coach house

The four-bedroom, semi-detached house has accommodation over three spacious floors and viewing is highly recommended.

Estate agent Graham Butt says it was built in 1865 and it has been brought back to life, with extensive works recently carried out.

The house was built as a coach house in Western Road, a short walk from the beach. There were associated stables, which were further down the road.

Later, it became a chemist but it was transformed into a home in the early 1980s.

The agents say the property boasts heaps of character and spacious accommodation throughout.

The exquisite open plan kitchen/dining room was refitted to a high standard in 2022, including integrated appliances and double patio doors to the beautifully-maintained courtyard garden.

The spacious living room is at the front of the property, while on the first floor there are two large double bedrooms, an office space with storage, a separate toilet and a traditional bathroom.

On the top floor is the largest of all four bedrooms, with eaves storage, and an additional single bedroom.

The property is located in a conservation area and the agents say it is a 'must see'. It has double glazing and gas central heating throughout, including a new boiler, plus interior decorating and top-of-the-range carpets.

