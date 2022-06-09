For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Rustington Cricket Club, with the support of the Rustington Sports and Social Club, hosted a junior Kwik cricket tournament, with teams from Rustington Community Primary School, Georgian Gardens Community Primary School and East Preston Junior School participating.

An adult charity cricket match followed the tournament. The cricket club and Dental Build XI played the Rustington Traders XI, a team consisting of personnel from Barkers Electrical, So India, Kew Electrical and Clipper Street Barbers, together with players from Rustington Cricket Club.

Other fund-raising attractions throughout the day included a grand raffle, tombola, face painting, ‘get the piglet off the wicket’ and BBQ.

The charity cricket team that took part in a charity match as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Overall, £1,000 was raised which will be split equally and donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (Ukraine Appeal) and Bliss (Babies Born Premature or Sick).

Rustington Cricket Club has said it is most grateful to everyone that turned out to support this most enjoyable event.