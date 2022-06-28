Charity auction in memory of Bexhill schoolgirl starts this week - here's how to take part

The event, in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, is taking place for the third time and will start on Thursday (June 30).

St Richard’s Catholic College’s postcard art auction, #sophiespostcard, runs until Saturday, July 9, which will be the last day to place a bid.

Since 2018, the school has collected more than £46,000 for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which raises money for The Royal Marsden, a specialist cancer treatment hospital.

Sophie Taylor

#sophiespostcard is organised by art teacher Miranda Pennington in memory of her student, Sophie Maria Taylor, who was treated at The Royal Marsden. Sophie died of cancer in 2017.

Artwork for the auction is donated each year by professional artists, designers and illustrators, as well as children from St Richard’s Catholic College and the general public.

Sir Quentin Blake, illustrator Axel Scheffler, Dame Jacqueline Wilson and author and illustrator Thomas Taylor are just some of the famous names who have donated artwork in the past.

Contributors to this summer’s auction include TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, Turner Prize winners Gilbert & George, winner of the BP Portrait Prize Susanne du Toit, Private Eye cartoonist Jonesy and TV presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell.

Bidders do not know whose work they are bidding on, so part of the fun is trying to recognise the signature style of the hand who drew the artwork.

All the postcards have a starting bid of £1 and are auctioned on eBay, and only when the auction closes will the winning bidders find out who the postcards have been created by.

Miranda said: “We’re thrilled with the number and quality of postcards that have been sent to us this year. The breadth of artistic styles is quite astounding, with contributions by professional artists and leading figures in the art world, as well as children at the school.”

Antonia Dalmahoy, managing director at The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to St Richard’s Catholic College for their generous support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in memory of Sophie. Our work wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of fundraisers like Sophie’s Postcard.”