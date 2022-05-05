Charity football match to take place at Horsham Football Club to raise money to support children in Ukraine

The charity football match is inspired by the story of Anaya Rana, who was diagnosed with Leukaemia in February 2020.
Since then Anaya has been going through chemotherapy treatment, taking steroids, lots of medicine, spent weeks living in hospital, and having lots of procedures.
Now, Anaya has reached the end of her treatment and in May 2022 is hoping to ring the bell at Royal Marsden Hospital to bring her treatment to an end.
The charity football match has been arranged by Devils FC to raise awareness of Leukaemia, and also give something back to the charities that have helped Anaya through her journey.
The Rana family were in agreement that the Devils family shared the money raised with a chosen charity.
Devils FC chose to support the children in Ukraine through UNICEF. You can donate money for the appeal here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/devilsfc?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=devilsfc&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=f0a00ba6a2da4ed5b71a4df2558c9331