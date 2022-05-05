Charity football match to take place at Horsham Football Club to raise money to support children in Ukraine

A charity football match is being played for a brave Crawley girl and will take place on Saturday May 7 at 4pm, followed by Devils FC end of season presentation.

By Ellis Peters
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 12:19 pm

The charity football match is inspired by the story of Anaya Rana, who was diagnosed with Leukaemia in February 2020.

Since then Anaya has been going through chemotherapy treatment, taking steroids, lots of medicine, spent weeks living in hospital, and having lots of procedures.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Now, Anaya has reached the end of her treatment and in May 2022 is hoping to ring the bell at Royal Marsden Hospital to bring her treatment to an end.

Happening this Saturday at Horsham Football Club

The charity football match has been arranged by Devils FC to raise awareness of Leukaemia, and also give something back to the charities that have helped Anaya through her journey.

The Rana family were in agreement that the Devils family shared the money raised with a chosen charity.

See more: Crawley College invite local residents to take a trip down memory lane with afternoon tea, Crawley Slimming World achieve success and encourages others to join their award-winning teamDevils FC chose to support the children in Ukraine through UNICEF. You can donate money for the appeal here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/devilsfc?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=devilsfc&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=f0a00ba6a2da4ed5b71a4df2558c9331