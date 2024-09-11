A football tournament held at the weekend in memory of a Hastings man who died in a collision has raised almost £1,000 so far.

The #DoItForJosh charity hosted the event on Sunday (September 8).

It was the second such event to be held, following a similar one last September, which raised almost £4,300 for charity along with fundraising raised from Josh’s mum, Becky Alexander and her run group running the Brighton marathon.

Josh, 21, and Jessica Poole, 18, died in a collision in Kent in June last year.

Josh, who worked at Tenterden Leisure Centre in Kent, was described as having the 'kindest soul' by his family.

He worked alongside the team at Active Hastings to deliver the Weight Management groups which his family said he was so passionate about.

This year’s tournament took place at Horntye Park Sports Complex.

Josh’s mum, Becky, said: “Nine teams played in the tournament and despite the rain a great day was had. As well as the football itself, there was a raffle full of prizes donated from local businesses, a cake sale, merchandise, a bouncy castle, face painting, games and activities. We were also very grateful for a visit from the mayor, who spoke to all the players.”

All money raised will go directly to the #DoItForJosh charity, she added, which was recently been set up in memory of Josh.

Speaking on behalf of Josh’s family, Becky’s mum said: “Josh loved helping people to achieve their goals and was passionate about supporting others in their health and fitness.

“We are so proud of all the hard work and dedication he put into achieving his own goals in securing his fitness qualifications and his success in reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a personal trainer and starting up his own business.

“#DoItForJosh enables us to continue to support health, fitness and wellbeing in our local community in his memory and we are truly grateful for all the support it receives.”