Charity for vulnerable children faces closure after move to West Sussex falls through

A charity for vulnerable children is at risk of closure if it doesn’t find a new home by Easter.

Change of Scene, based in Farnham, Surrey, has been frantically searching for a new site over the last four years – conscious of the fact that its time in Farnham would soon be drawing to a close – and eventually settled on an alternative in Nyewood, West Sussex.

After several months of hard-work and investment, the plans fell through, and now Change of Scene has found itself in desperate need of a new home.

"At the end of last year, we thought we had found our forever home; we were about to sign a lease and had submitted a planning application for a building to house the children, staff and some of the animals,” a spokesperson said. “Suddenly, we discovered there were unexpected covenants on the land and our potential new site fell through. With that news, all our plans have turned to dust.”

Change of Scene is asking for help

The new site – wherever it is – will need some 12+ grazing acreage, and will ideally be located within 30 minutes of Farnham, in West Sussex, East Hampshire, or South West Surrey. If they can’t find the right site by April this year, the charity could go under by June 2026.

For the hundreds of children taking part in or, on the waiting list for, Change of Scene services, that would be devastating news. The children’s charity has offered support to vulnerable children, children who feel left behind by education, for the last 17 years. During workshops, and under the 1-1 supervision of a keyworker, children develop skills, confidence and self-esteem by learning to work some 16 species of animals – everything from ponies to stick insects – and taking part in gardening, cookery and craft activities. It’s all with the final goal of helping vulnerable children return to mainstream school – and the charity boasts an impressive 74 per cent success rate.

Many of the children who attend Change of Scene classes struggle with special educational needs, and all of them have poor mental health, which means losing access to the charity could have a drastic affect. "’If Change Of Scene were to close, my daughter would not have a purpose in life as this is the only thing she looks forward to,” the parent of one young person said. “She attends 3x a week and it has been her only education setting since she was 14. Her mental health will decline. She relies on the stability and support of the amazing staff.’’

"‘’Losing access to the sanctuary of Change of Scene would reinforce my child's feelings of abandonment, and isolation, intensifying their anxiety after months of incremental progress. This special farm with its patient and compassionate staff has been an anchor for my child,” added another.

With the costs of purchasing the new land, building new infrastructure, planing and management costs, the charity estimates moving could cost as much as £600,000. To that end, volunteers have launched a fundraiser and hope to raise some £300,000. They’ve already raised £3,575, but time is running out and the charity continues to appeal for help. To find out more, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/change-of-scene-securing-the-future