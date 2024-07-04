Charity golf event raises £2245 for Phoenix Stroke Club
The event was organised by Luke Crouch and Gary Chapman who are both coaches at Horsham Tigers Football Club. They were inspired to hold the event following the sudden death of Yee Wang, the former owner of China Brasserie, whose son plays at the football club.
A total of 28 golfers played on the day.
Following an early tee off the golfers were treated to a sausage sandwich at the 9th hole and then a burger and chips lunch.
Luke and Gary organised an amazing array of raffle and auction prizes.
This included a Manchester United signed football shirt, a signed England football shirt and a signed picture of John Terry. The John Terry picture was kindly donated by All Things Covered, a picture framer and printer based in Henfield.
Don Burstow, chair of The Phoenix Stroke Club said: “I can’t thank Luke and Gary enough for the amazing amount of money they raised for the stroke club.
"They organised a great day of golf as well as so many fantastic prizes.
"We even had people bidding over the phone with the auction prize of the signed England football shirt reaching £420.”
Luke Crouch added: “I would like to thank all the local companies who kindly donated prizes and the generosity of everyone who attended the golf day.
"As well as donating £2245 to The Phoenix Stroke Club in memory of Yee Wang, we raised a further £200 for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.”
