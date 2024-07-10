Charity in Eastbourne has been supporting young men for 10 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Band of Brothers (ABOB), an Eastbourne-based charity, is celebrating a decade of dedicated service in the town. Since its inception in 2014, ABOB has been committed to mentoring young men aged 18-25 who are either entangled in the criminal justice system or at risk of criminal involvement.

ABOB collaborates with local partners such as the police, probation service, and housing organisations. Each young man referred to the programme is paired with a fully trained volunteer mentor. These mentors work closely with the mentees to address core issues and guide them towards leading lives that are both personally fulfilling and beneficial to the community.

The programme begins with 10 weekly one-to-one mentoring sessions, followed by a transformative contemporary rites of passage weekend, and concludes with an additional 12 weeks of mentoring. This comprehensive approach provides numerous opportunities for personal growth and positive change.

Over the past ten years, ABOB has helped over 100 young men in Eastbourne to build new, positive, and valuable lives. In addition to mentoring, the charity organises community days, which have recently included activities such as removing marine debris from Cow Gap beaches and refurbishing community spaces. Mentees also celebrate their progress at a 'Homecoming' ceremony, attended by friends, family, and community members. This year's event, held in July, was attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne, Cllr Candy Vaughan, and a former Mayor, Steve Wallis, who was so inspired by the charity back in 2019, he is now one of the trained mentors.

Gavin Burke, the Project Lead for Eastbourne ABOB, comments: “The statistics sadly show that young men are in desperate need of support, with 14% of men under 25 currently in custody, many of whom are vulnerably housed and dealing with addiction or mental health issues. At ABOB, we aim to mentor and support these young men, helping them to develop the means to improve their lives and contribute positively to their communities.”

A recent Impact Report highlights the programme's success, with 90% of participants improving their ability to deal with anger and conflict, and 76% reducing their offending behaviour.

Johnathan, a recent programme graduate, shares his experience: “Before ABOB, I was lost, with no clear direction, purpose, or meaning in my life. Following my work with my mentor and the wider ABOB community, I have found employment, improved my relationships, and discovered a new hobby in writing. ABOB works.”

