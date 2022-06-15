Carers Support West Sussex is joining a number of other charities such as Care for Carers in East Sussex along with national charity Carers UK to back its campaign calling on the government to put in place a ‘recovery and respite plan’ for unpaid carers.

The plan outlines additional support for carers across a range of areas – including breaks, respite and care.

At the 2011 census there was an estimated 175,500 unpaid carers across Sussex – 84,5000 in West Sussex; in East Sussex 68,000; and in Brighton and Hove there was 23,000), however Care for Carers is projecting that this figure has grown significantly, probably by over 30 per cent since then, particularly due to the pandemic.

Carers Support West Sussex CEO Sonia Mangan

West Sussex County Council, the NHS and Carers Support West Sussex supported Carers Week, which runs from June 6 to 12, to help make caring visible, valued and supported.

It believes that unpaid friend and family carers across West Sussex could be missing out on benefits and funding that can help them and their dependants.

Sonia Mangan, chief executive of Carers Support West Sussex, said: “We want carers, and the work they do, to be recognised, valued and supported. And we want people who don't think of themselves as having caring responsibilities to identify as carers and access much-needed support.“We have more than 30,000 carers registered with us; but we also know there are more than 90,000 carers across this glorious county who aren’t registered. So, if you’re one of the 90,000, and you think we might be able to help you, or someone you care for, get in touch.”

The aim is to highlight the help available to people who may not identify themselves as a carer, despite taking on caring responsibilities for their relatives and friends who live with disabilities, become ill, or older, and needed their support.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for Adults’ Services, said: “We want the public and professionals to recognise the caring role. This could be a young carer or an adult who is looking after someone else.“The difference and impact that being a family and friend carer has on the person they are looking after is huge, but it can also have an impact on carers themselves.“That is why we want people to find out more about the services that are available to support carers in their own right, not just the person that they are looking after.”

One of those who has benefited from registering with Carers Support West Sussex is 87-year-old David, who cares for his wife Jennie, who now has several health conditions, some of which restrict her movement, balance, mobility and speech.David provides round-the-clock care for Jennie, but says they are closer now than they have ever been. Jennie is a former ballet dancer but can no longer walk unaided. David now helps her by walking backwards whilst taking her forwards, like dancing partners.

Carers Support West Sussex helped David successfully apply for a Carers Health & Wellbeing Fund, which helps him and his wife enjoy their regular visits to their local yacht club, which is a safe and familiar place for them both.David said this was something he would not have considered before Carers Support West Sussex’s help, but he is extremely appreciative of the help as it means he and Jennie can continue to enjoy their coffee dates at the yacht club.As well as feeling supported and valued, David said the help from Carers Support West Sussex has also made him feel less isolated himself and improved his own wellbeing.

As part of the campaign charities are asking for people to contact their MP and ask them to support the campaign to help ensure all carers get the support they need.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK on behalf of Carers Week charities, said: “Clearly, whilst society has opened up for many people, it’s a very different picture for significant numbers of carers.

"So many have sacrificed their physical and mental health caring for their loved ones over the last two years and as this report clearly shows, it is absolutely essential that carers get the support they need to stay well to be able to continue to care for their loved ones, that working carers are helped to stay in employment and that all carers can feel visible, valued and supported."

If you or someone you know is a carer aged 18 or older, you can find out more and register with Carers Support West Sussex by visiting www.carerssupport.org.uk emailing [email protected] or by calling 0300 028 8888.

There is also dedicated support available for young carers, aged under 18, from West Sussex County Council’s Young Carers (Family) Team.