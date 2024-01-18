Charity launches a project for female military veterans near Chichester
The course at Tuppenny Barn offers the therapeutic benefits of gardening outdoors, along with peer support, and covers the basics of growing cut flowers with a possible follow-on
link to the flower industry.
The project starts with an open day on Monday, 5th February and continues with weekly sessions on a Monday from 12th February until 25th March.
Maggie Haynes, the founder and CEO of Tuppenny Barn, and a military veteran herself having served in the Intelligence Corps for 21 years said: “We believe this course is the first of its kind in the UK.”
“We are doing it because nationally there is very little support available for female veterans who are considered vulnerable.
Referrals can be made via military charities, health professionals, including social prescribers and local GPs.