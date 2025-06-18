Beehive Care has launched a new community dementia hive in the heart of Lancing, building on its work in its home base of Ferring.

The charity was founded in Ferring and also works across Worthing, Lancing and the surrounding area, offering respite care, home help, supported living, dementia care and residential services.

The new Lancing Community Dementia Hive was officially opened in North Road, Lancing, on Wednesday, June 18, with town crier Bob Smytherman announcing the launch.

He said it was an amazing community facility that made him incredibly proud, as the former chairman of the local Dementia Action Alliance, and it gave him huge pleasure to declare the hive officially open.

Lancing Community Dementia Hive manager Tracey Selby ready to cut the ribbon

Bob added: "The Beehive Care charity is absolutely fantastic and this is a wonderful facility."

Tracey Selby, the new manager of the Lancing hive, was invited to cut the ribbon to officially open the support service.

The hive will be supporting people in Lancing with dementia, as well as their families and carers. The welcoming hub will offer an open, safe and nurturing environment designed to help people thrive.

Thre will be a regular D-Café, launching on Wednesday, June 25, from 10am to 1pm.

Lynsey Tran, community dementia hive manager, said this was building on the model that has worked so well in Ferring, where around 120 people now attend the café each week.

She said the new hive was easily to find, with good transport links by train and bus, as well as a car park opposite.

The café will be free for all to visit for a cuppa and a chat about the services and support on offer to those living with memory loss and their carers. No need to book, just drop in or call Tracey on 07730568552 for more information.

Beehive Care's dedicated resources are tailored to help people navigate the challenges of caring with confidence and compassion.

The new Support at Home service for Lancing offers cleaning, shopping, cooking, personal care, health visits, medication, companionship and outings.