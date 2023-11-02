Charity night for terminally ill children gives preview to winter lights

On Saturday, November 4, Paradise Park in Newhaven will be giving a sneak preview of their Aglow winter light festival for an exclusive charity night supporting terminally ill children and their families.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family-run Paradise Park has expanded its winter light trail after the enormous success of the first event, last year when they welcomed over 14,000. This year there will be over one million bulbs illuminated!

Before it opens to general admission on Monday, November 6, local charity Forward Facing, which works with terminally ill children and their families, will be hosting a preview event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity was founded in 2011 and provides activities and events for families suffering long-term illness and bereavement across Sussex.

Paradise Park

In attendance will be Paradise Park director, Darren Clift, who had the idea, Forward Facing leader Candice Konig, Children, families and carers enjoying the 1,000,000-light display, and Maria Caulfield, local MP and junior health minister.

Changes will be made to make the event even more accessible for the guests.

Forward Facing is a charity based in Sussex that supports families whose children are living with long-term or life-limiting conditions or those who have suffered bereavement or hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They help families by putting on free special events where they can forget their daily struggles, have fun, express their personalities and most importantly, make lasting memories. They support not only the children, but also their parents, carers, siblings and extended families.