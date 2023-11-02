Charity night for terminally ill children gives preview to winter lights
Family-run Paradise Park has expanded its winter light trail after the enormous success of the first event, last year when they welcomed over 14,000. This year there will be over one million bulbs illuminated!
Before it opens to general admission on Monday, November 6, local charity Forward Facing, which works with terminally ill children and their families, will be hosting a preview event.
The charity was founded in 2011 and provides activities and events for families suffering long-term illness and bereavement across Sussex.
In attendance will be Paradise Park director, Darren Clift, who had the idea, Forward Facing leader Candice Konig, Children, families and carers enjoying the 1,000,000-light display, and Maria Caulfield, local MP and junior health minister.
Changes will be made to make the event even more accessible for the guests.
Forward Facing is a charity based in Sussex that supports families whose children are living with long-term or life-limiting conditions or those who have suffered bereavement or hardship.
They help families by putting on free special events where they can forget their daily struggles, have fun, express their personalities and most importantly, make lasting memories. They support not only the children, but also their parents, carers, siblings and extended families.
To read more about the work of Forward Facing, and to donate, go to forwardfacing.co.uk. Just £20 can pay for a child’s Christmas present.