Charity open day in Chichester could help new arrivals find their feet in city

A charity’s open day is designed to help new arrivals find their feet in the city, organisers say.

People new to Chichester are an invited to a charity open day event designed to help build community and foster connection taking place later this month.

Organised by Black social worker charity UKSWA, the ‘Infusion’ event is currently scheduled to take place on June 21, at 12 Northgate Chichester, from 10am to 3pm. With tea, coffee and cake on tap, organisers hope the event will spread awareness of the charity’s services, and give potential clients a chance to connect.

The event is advertised to those who have just arrived in Chichester from other countries and are feeling isolated, struggling to fill in forms, settling within the wider community, and looking for a means of accessing local services.

The fusion event poster

"It’s just about putting the feelers out there and letting people know we’re here,” said UKSWA member Vivian Kingshott. “We noticed that there are so many new people coming into the area and wanted to help. We’ve got a really good relationship with Chichester university and we’re supporting the social work students studying there. So we want to understand what they need to settle and integrate and feel comfortable. That could be something major like housing, but we can also help them with the simple stuff – like where to get your hair done.”

UKSWA was founded in 2015 to support black and minority ethnic social workers living in the UK. They aim to promote social justice by championing anti-racist, anti-oppressive practice in social work organisations in order to create better working conditions. To find out more, visit ukswa.co