Charity shop in Bognor Regis opens doors after extensive refurbishment

A charity shop in Bognor Regis which raises money for disability charity Scope ha reopened its doors after an extensive refurbishment today (July 27).

The shop has been redesigned to ensure accessibility, embodying one of the charity’s core beliefs. It’s hoped the new features will ensure as many people as possible can enjoy shopping for new and pre-loved goods throughout the shop.

Customers will now also be able to buy new ranges donated by the charity’s corporate supporters, which means the shop will carry a number of well-loved brands, including N Brown, with outfits, shoes and accessories from their Simple Be and JD Williams Brands.

The new features include: an accessible entrance, a store layout which allows for easy manoeuvring, a fully accessible changing room, a cash desk design accessible for both customers and colleagues, a staff rest area with accessible tea service and bathroom, back of house work areas set-up to accommodate wheelchair users.

Town Mayor Francis Oppler opens the newly refurbished Scope charity shop. Photo: The Photography Lounge Chichester

The makeover comes as more and more people turn to charity shops for low-priced, pre-loved goods as the cost of living crisis hits.

Councillor Francis Oppler, the mayor of Bognor Regis, who declared the shop’s official reopening, said: “I’m extremely honoured to officially re-open Scope in Bognor Regis. This refurbishment gives all our community a new, exciting and accessible environment to shop in.

“Since the cost of living crisis began and coupled with the impact of the pandemic, I know charity shops are playing an increasingly vital role on our high streets, providing affordable essentials for cash strapped households.

“I also know how important they are for the community, offering employment and volunteering opportunities. To see how hard the local staff and volunteers from Scope have worked to re-open this shop, makes me extremely proud to represent this town.

“I would encourage anyone who is looking for a bargain or is able to volunteer some time, to visit Scope and help to make a difference to the lives of disabled people.”