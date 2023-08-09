Charity wing walk completed by Polegate fundraiser

Keen fundraiser, Nathan Dunbar from Polegate, has completed his fifth aerial adventure raising even more money for charity.

On Sunday 6th August 2023, Nathan joined the Wing Walk Company based at Headcorn Aerodrome to complete a charity wing walk reaching speeds of up to 120mph whilst completing various manoeuvres in the air whilst being strapped to the wings of a Boeing Stearman.

Nathan is raising much needed funds for local charity, St Wilfrid’s Hospice and has so far raised £750 of his £1,000 target.

Sarah Marsh the Community Fundraising Manager for St Wilfrid’s Hospice said “Nathan has been a great supporter of St Wilfrid’s for many years and has recently joined the team of staff as one of our shop managers. We are very grateful to him for taking on this challenge for the charity. What a fantastic (and brave) way to raise money for the hospice.”