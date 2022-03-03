Check out the stunning sea views from this St Leonards flat which has just gone on the market

The flat has a concierge service, stairs and passenger lift to the fifth floor, private front door opening into the entrance hall which in turn gives access into a spacious lounge and enclosed balcony/sun room offering outstanding panoramic sea views, fitted kitchen, double bedroom and a bathroom/WC.

This seafront apartment is also to be sold with the added benefit of having no onward chain. There is unrestricted parking to the rear of Marine Court at Undercliff with CCTV coverage and rear door access.

The property is on the market for £109,950 and is listed with Greystones Estate Agents

