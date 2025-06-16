Cheers! Glasses raised to new landlord Jason after popular Bognor pub takeover

The Lamb Inn, in Bognor Regis.

An overwhelming desire to help rejuvenate Bognor Regis has led to a popular town centre pub being taken over by new management with locals raising a glass to the move.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businessman Jason Mines has stepped in to revive the fortunes of The Lamb Inn in Steyne Street and he says he is delighted with the positive response from regulars and the townsfolk in general.

Jason and his team staged a launch event to celebrate the takeover at the weekend and high-spirited fun was had by all as friends, family and regulars gathered to say "cheers" to the new venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Jason said: "We're proud of Bognor Regis and we know that across the town we can do better for locals and to stimulate tourism and make this seaside resort a real gem along the West Sussex coast.

It's a popular local haunt.

"So, when the opportunity arose, I thought that, with my team, we would try to do our bit and breathe life into the Lamb Steyne, as it is known, and in so doing help promote all that is good with our town.

"Over the last five years, there were more than 2,250 pub closures across the UK and we have seen our fair share in this town. The last thing we would want to happen down the line is to lose another pub, especially one as iconic as this one."

Jason says he has implemented a couple of quick fixes to the dog-friendly hostelry in the short term to enhance customer experience and that he is mulling over some more significant changes for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "In essence we are a traditional pub offering a wide variety of drinks and exciting offers. You can relax with a refreshing soft drink, spirit or mixer or a pint of your favourite lager or ale in hand and a enjoy warm and friendly atmosphere.

"We have a function room, are Cask Marque Approved -- an award for pubs which serve great quality cask ale -- have WiFi, TNT Sports with HD screens and have a pool table, dartboard and an outside area.

“Sport will be big for us as I am a big fan and we will be showing all the major events especially football, including Premier League, Champions League and all the leading golf tournaments such as the Ryder Cup and cricket too. It’ll be the place to come along and cheer on your team!"

Regular Tony Hodges says it is heartening to see a businessman such as Jason invest in helping to promote a vibrant social scene in the town. He added: "Jason and the lovely staff are full of enthusiasm and it make such a difference, especially in this day and age when, let's be honest, there is a lot of doom and gloom about Bognor's appeal as a welcoming resort. The positivity is good to see and for once we have some good news to celebrate!"

To find out more, visit The Lamb Inn, Steyne St, Bognor Regis PO21 1TJ, call 01243 821037, or check out https://www.lambinnbognorregis.co.uk/