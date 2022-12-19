Head chef Sam Walker says he is delighted with the rave reviews his food has attained since he took over at one of West Sussex's favourite inns.

Walker and his team have reinvigorated the menu at the Inglenook Hotel & Restaurant in Pagham, near Bognor Regis, and the culinary creations have gone down a storm with diners.

Bookings are up at the grade II-listed 16th-century inn in the village and social media has been awash with words of endorsement from satisfied customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the much-loved Honour family called time on their management of the venue following an incredible stint of almost 50 years as custodians.

Some of Sam's tasty treats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Walker, who boasts a wealth of experience in prestigious positions throughout the UK, is looking forward to a busy Christmas period and a bight outlook going in to the new year at the 18-bedroom hotel.

He said: "We've been overwhelmed with the way that people have taken to the menu. It's so, so encouraging and a great boon to the team here to realise that all the hard work and culinary flair is paying off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Word of mouth and lots of favourable reviews on social media platforms has given us a great start to our tenure here and we aim to build on that.”

Walker, who has previously worked with BaxterStorey as the executive chef responsible for the Government estate in Westminster, has won the Trophy Mondial representing the Novotel Group at a prestigious food and beverage competition in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Sam's dishes have gone down a storm with diners

Now he is happy to be sharing his talent with patrons at the Inglenook. He added: "I won the Trophy Mondial at the Stade de France. It was a fantastic achievement -- I was the first British chef from Novotel to win it. Working here at the Inglenook is just as rewarding. Seeing people enjoying a great dining experience is wonderful."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy diner Tony Moore, of nearby Aldwick, expressed his pleasure after his party of four enjoyed a pre-festive meal recently. He said: “My duo of Sussex lamb with roasted pumpkin galette potato was simply divine and my guests were also thrilled with their meals. Sam and his staff are to be heartily congratulated!”

* The Inglenook Hotel, 255 Pagham Road, Nyetimber, West Sussex PO21 3QB. (01243) 262495. Visit: www.the-inglenook.com

Advertisement Hide Ad