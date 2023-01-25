Chelsea and Germany football star Kai Havertz seen enjoying stroll with dogs on West Wittering beach

The Champions League and UEFA Super Cup winner, 23, soaked up up the winter sun as he enjoyed a walk with his dogs at West Wittering beach following his side’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21.
The video, posted on TikTok and Twitter, shows his golden retriever Balou digging in the sand and paddling in the sea at low tide. His other dogs Pooch and Summer also enjoyed the winter sun as they played fetch with the Chelsea star and his girlfriend Sophia Weber.
Posted on Monday, January 23 morning, the video has already received 3.4 million views on Twitter, and more than 300,000 on TikTok.
In his post about his time at West Wittering beach, Chelsea forward Havertz said he: "never knew the UK had beaches like these".