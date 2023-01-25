Chelsea and Germany football star Kai Havertz seen enjoying stroll with dogs on West Wittering beach

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz enjoyed a stroll on West Wittering beach with his three dogs and girlfriend.

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz enjoyed a stroll on West Wittering beach with his three dogs and girlfriend. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Champions League and UEFA Super Cup winner, 23, soaked up up the winter sun as he enjoyed a walk with his dogs at West Wittering beach following his side’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21.

The video, posted on TikTok and Twitter, shows his golden retriever Balou digging in the sand and paddling in the sea at low tide. His other dogs Pooch and Summer also enjoyed the winter sun as they played fetch with the Chelsea star and his girlfriend Sophia Weber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posted on Monday, January 23 morning, the video has already received 3.4 million views on Twitter, and more than 300,000 on TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad