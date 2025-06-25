Chelsea Football Club to run after-school sessions at Horsham school

North Heath Primary School announced its connection with the premiership club after professional coaches from Chelsea FC paid a two-day visit to the school giving every child the opportunity to train with them building their skills, confidence and love for the game.

Chelsea coaches led the children through engaging, age-appropriate drills that focused on decision making, communication, agility, and teamwork. With a strong emphasis on inclusion, the sessions ensured that every pupil, regardless of experience, felt supported and encouraged to take part.

A school spokesperson said: “The visit brought joy and energy to the school, creating a buzz across the playgrounds and classrooms. It wasn’t just about football – children were also learning important life skills such as resilience, cooperation, and respect.

“Sport has the power to uplift and inspire. Through these sessions, the children gained not only physical activity but also emotional and social growth. Participation in team sports is proven to boost self-esteem and help young people develop strong communication and leadership skills – benefits that extend far beyond the football pitch.

"The partnership between North Heath and Chelsea FC Foundation highlights the positive impact that sports organisations can have in schools. It’s a fantastic example of how education and sport can work together to promote health, wellbeing, and aspiration.

“North Heath are looking forward to developing this connection as Chelsea Football Club will be running an after-school club at the school from September 2025.”

1 . Chelsea FC Professional coaches from Chelsea Football Club helped improve the sporting skills of children at North Heath Primary School in Horsham Photo: Contributed

2 . Chelsea FC Chelsea Football Club is to launch an after-school club at North Heath Primary School in Horsham from September Photo: Contributed