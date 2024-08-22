Chelsea Pensioners help Haywards Heath bowlers celebrate special anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club marked their 70th anniversary with a visit from the iconic Chelsea Pensioners – and set their sights on recruiting the next generation to ensure another 70 years.

More than a dozen members of the Royal Hospital Chelsea’s own bowls club descended on the town by coach for the hosts’ most prestigious friendly of the season at their home in Beech Hurst Gardens.

The ex-servicemen marched from the car park to the clubhouse, resplendent in their traditional scarlet tunics, to the sounds of a lone piper – one of their number – before meeting Haywards Heath club chairman John Milsom, captain Jill Saunders and a number of dignitaries, including town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield, representatives of funeral directors and club sponsor P&S Gallagher, and Glendale Countryside, which looks after the green on behalf of Mid Sussex District Council.

The Pensioners, who visit a select band of clubs in the South East during the season, were treated to food and drink before the match (won by the hosts) and a meal (and more drinks) afterwards.

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club members celebrate the 70th anniversary (Photo: Josh Drauniniu)

Pensioners’ captain Mike Simmonds said their team restrict potential away fixtures to those within two-and-a-half hours’ drive, usually celebrating a significant milestone anniversary. Yet the waiting list is such that they are booked up into 2027.

Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club – initially two separate clubs – moved into a shared clubhouse at the gardens in 1954 and have since merged to become one.

They currently boast – aptly – around 70 playing members, with a thriving social membership, too.

But with the sport vying with more high-profile activities for participants, their chairman knows they need to recruit new members to stay alive.

Chelsea Pensioners joined the 70th anniversary celebrations at Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst Bowls Club (Photo: Josh Drauniniu)

Scores of clubs around the UK have folded or merged in recent years, and several Brighton clubs, already competing for numbers, are expected to fall by the wayside shortly following the city council’s decision to cut maintenance subsidies.

However, supported by initiatives from governing body Bowls England, a new generation of younger bowler is being attracted to the game – and Haywards Heath are determined to lure their share of newcomers to the sport.

Chairman Mr Milsom said: “As the people around the green watching today will have seen, bowls is an enjoyable way to spend some time. It’s healthy outdoors activity and we have a very good social side, with a bar and events all year round.

“We are fortunate to have a number of sponsors, including P&S Gallagher, who have covered all the costs of the visit from the Chelsea Pensioners.”

Anyone interested in joining or finding out more, can contact Mr Milsom on 01444 882223 or honorary secretary Jennie Evans at [email protected].