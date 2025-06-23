Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Chichester postcodes, Property Solvers have made a list of the most expensive and affordable streets in the area.

The company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Chichester postcodes.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “to keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Brandy Hole Lane (PO19) sold for £3,430,445 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £70,000 and under on Longley Road (PO19), The Maltings (PO19) and Brampton Court(PO19),” he concluded.

In terms of the most affordable streets in Chichester, Heather Court on Stockbridge Road (PO19 8HJ) is the most affordable area in the West Sussex city, with an average property price of £124,250 across 8 sales.

Chatsworth Road (PO19 7XU) follows with 10 properties sold at an average of £135,800.

In The Maltings at Henty Gardens (PO19 3DW), a substantial 32 homes were sold, averaging £ 140,543 each.

Melbourne Road (PO19 7JY) recorded 3 transactions with an average price of £141,666.

Close by, Brampton Court on Stockbridge Road (PO19 8PD) saw 17 sales at an average of £145,441.

Peregrine Court on Swanfield Drive (PO19 6AS) had 4 properties sold, each averaging £154,250.

A second entry for Melbourne Road (PO19 7JZ) included 8 sales with an average price of £155,875.

Rose Court in St Cyriacs (PO19 1AW) recorded 11 sales at an average of £162,826.

Over on Providence Place, Chapel Street (PO19 1BS), 18 homes changed hands at an average of £165,327.

Finally, Longley Road (PO19 6DZ) rounds off the list with 4 properties sold at an average of £167,225.

Here are the most expensive streets in Chichester:

1 . Brandy Hole Lane (PO19 5RY) Brandy Hole Lane (PO19 5RY) in Chichester leads the list with an average property price of £1,733,111 across 4 sales. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Chestnut Avenue (PO19 5QE) Chestnut Avenue (PO19 5QE) follows closely, with 5 homes selling for an average of £1,606,800. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Fordwater Road (PO19 6PS) Fordwater Road (PO19 6PS) recorded an average price of £1,263,135 over 5 transactions. Photo: Google Maps

4 . Westgate (PO19 3ET) Westgate (PO19 3ET) saw 3 properties sold at an average of £1,221,666. Photo: Google Maps