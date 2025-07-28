Chichester: 10 perfect picnic spots in and around the West Sussex city

Looking for the perfect picnic spot in or around Chichester? Whether you're planning a lazy afternoon with a book, a fun family outing, or a romantic seaside escape, this list has something for everyone.

From secret gardens tucked behind the cathedral to sunlit coastal dunes and ancient woodlands, these handpicked locations combine natural beauty with plenty of space to stretch out and relax.

All of them are open to the public, picnic-friendly, and packed with charm. So grab your blanket, pack your favourite snacks, and explore 10 of the best picnic spots Chichester has to offer.

1 . Bishops Palace Gardens A hidden gem behind Chichester Cathedral, this beautifully landscaped garden offers colourful flowerbeds, quiet benches, and grassy lawns. It’s a peaceful spot perfect for a relaxed lunch under the trees, with the cathedral spire rising just beyond the wall. Photo: Henry Bryant

2 . Priory Park Set within the city’s medieval walls, Priory Park combines history with green open space. There's also a café nearby if you want to top up on drinks or snacks. Photo: Henry Bryant

3 . Oaklands Park Adjacent to the Festival Theatre, this expansive park has sports fields, shady trees, and space for children to run free. It’s popular with locals for afternoon picnics and dog walks, and there's often something going on at the theatre or in the community spaces nearby. Photo: Wiki