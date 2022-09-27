Speleers was introduced as newcomer Rhys Montrose in a trailer released on Saturday (September 24).

His character has been described as a dry, irreverent author whose memoir garnered him acclaim and pressure to launch a political career.

His Netflix description said: “Born into poverty, Rhys lived a traumatic early life before he came into money, going to Oxford and making all the right friends.

Ed Speleers

"Now, he moves easily in any social circle, while also seeing through those around him.

"He doesn’t have much time for partying, though he enjoys staying in touch with his eccentric circle of friends.

"After all, they were there for him in his troubled youth.”

The 34-year-old is best known for starring in the 2006 film Eragon, as well as playing Jimmy Kent in Downton Abbey.

