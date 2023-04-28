Chichester has been named as one of the best cities in the UK for relaxing walks in the UK, a new study has found.

As National Stress Awareness Month draws to a close, Chichester has been crowned the third-best city for relaxing walks, according to a new study by wellness experts UK Saunas.

The study, which analysed over 200 000 reviews of popular parks in 36 UK cities, ranked locations on the percentage of reviews which mentioned words associated with relaxation.

UK Saunas analysed Trip Advisor reviews from three of Chichester's favourite parks. Mentions of “relaxing”, “peaceful”, “calm” and “tranquil” made up almost a third of total reviews.

Bishop’s Palace Gardens was deemed to be the most relaxing walk in the city with many searches for relaxation in the reviews.