Chichester among the top ten British cities to find a job

A recent study has found that Chichester has been ranked as one of the top ten places in Britain to find a job.

A marketplace connecting professional and hobbyist builders with suppliers has revealed the UK’s best cities to find a job, crowning Wales’ St Asaph as Britain’s ‘Career Capital’.

MaterialsMarket.com conducted the research due to the widening skills gap in the trade industry and to highlight the UK’s job hotspots during the cost of living crisis.

The top ten British cities to find a job, with the number of jobs per capita, are:

St Asaph, Denbighshire - 7.8

Wells, Somerset - 4.1

Ripon, North Yorkshire - 2.0

St Albans, Hertfordshire - 1.7

Ely, Cambridgeshire - 1.4

Chichester, West Sussex - 1.2

Lichfield, Staffordshire - 0.8

Salisbury, Wiltshire - 0.8

St Davids, Pembrokeshire - 0.7

Londonderry in Northern Ireland, was the city with the least job vacancies, with a total of 388 jobs or 0.0053 jobs per capita.

In addition to the number of total vacancies, the marketplace’s research also revealed the number of roles available in different pay brackets. The cities of Westminster and London, as well as St Albans, topped the list of locations with the most job vacancies paying more than £35,000 per annum, with 36,571, 22,001 and 34,840 jobs, respectively.

MaterialsMarket.com was motivated to carry out the research due to the widening skills gap within the trade industry. Recent research by a third party* revealed that nearly half (44%) of tradespeople experienced staff shortages in 2021, with one of the main reasons being a lack of skilled workers.

In line with the skills gap, the research revealed that there are currently over 160,000 trade jobs available in the UK, with the average salary in the construction industry sitting at £37,105.71**, more than £5,000 than the median average salary for all workers in the UK, at £31,786***. Westminster was the top city in the UK for trade jobs with 14,482 jobs currently available in popular trade professions including construction, plumbing and carpentry.

Samuel Hunt co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com, said,

“Here at MaterialsMarket.com, we are always thinking ‘what’s next’, how can we move forward and help others in doing so. We know there’s a skill and labour shortage in our own industry, so we thought long and hard about what might be a useful way to address this, and we believe revealing the UK’s ‘Career Capital’ will not only help workers in our industry, but also Brits across all professions.