Chichester amongst the UK's most Christmas-obsessed cities, according to study

Chichester has been named among the UK’s most festive cities, according to a new study.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester has been named one of the UK’s most festive cities after recording a 72% rise in online searches for Christmas activities compared to last year. The city ranks fourth nationwide, behind only Oxford, Stoke-on-Trent and Derby.

The figures, compiled from Google search data, show Oxford leading the way with a 455% increase in festive-related searches, followed by Stoke-on-Trent (121%) and Derby (98%). Chichester’s surge places it ahead of Kingston upon Hull (53%) and confirms it as the only Sussex city in the top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, light trails continue to be one of the most popular Christmas attractions, with searches for the illuminated events rising 18% year on year. December alone saw more than 240,000 searches, compared to fewer than 10,000 a month during the rest of the year. In Chichester, searches for light trails have increased by 46%.

The West Sussex city of Chichester has been named among the UK’s most festive cities.

David Evans, Managing Director of Ashridge House Illuminated, said: “These early spikes in online searches show how important Christmas events have become as annual traditions. From festive light trails to Christmas markets and even pantomimes, it’s about creating moments that feel magical to the whole family.”

The data suggests Chichester residents are preparing for one of their busiest festive seasons yet, with demand for Christmas events in the city now among the strongest in the UK.

This study was done by festive experts at Ashridge House.