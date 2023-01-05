Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council to turn the former Island Fine Arts gallery in South Street into a tattoo studio.
Turning the site into a tattoo studio requires a change of use for the building and plans say the only alteration to the building’s appearance would be changing the shop name.
A determination deadline has been set for February 6 and could confirm the arrival of ‘Sanctum Tattoo’.
Plans were submitted to the district council in November last year after the art gallery closed its doors.