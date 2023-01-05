Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester art gallery could become new tattoo studio

The site of a former art gallery could soon be home to a brand-new tattoo studio.

By Joe Stack
31 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 2:21pm

Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council to turn the former Island Fine Arts gallery in South Street into a tattoo studio.

Turning the site into a tattoo studio requires a change of use for the building and plans say the only alteration to the building’s appearance would be changing the shop name.

A determination deadline has been set for February 6 and could confirm the arrival of ‘Sanctum Tattoo’.

12 Southgate, Chichester
Plans were submitted to the district council in November last year after the art gallery closed its doors.