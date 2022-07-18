Chichester artist creates fundraiser for Stonepillow

An artist has created a fundraiser for his work to help raise money for Chichester charity Stonepillow. Picture courtesy of artbytboy

Chichester Artist, T-Boy has designed a conceptual piece of art and released it that has so much more than just visual appeal, so the ‘Just spend it pay it forward project was born.

Part of the project was to give something back and the chosen charity of this piece was Stonepillow, a homeless Charity in Chichester.

Five pound from every note purchased will be donated to the charity.

T-Boy said: “This pay it forward art project is something I’ve been working on for a while now.

"I am curious how people’s perception of money varies.

“I know lots of people from lots of walks of life, for some a quick holiday away or a new car is just a mild consideration, to some five pounds is the difference between eating or not eating.

“Not everybody can afford my work, or any art of any kind for that matter, lots of people ask me if I have anything that is a little more affordable, so I have listened.

“‘Just Spend it’; - A pile of one-dollar notes behind glass in a steel case, each note unique, some notes really detailed, some really simple, each signed, stamped and numbered individually, all £20 each.”

“All I ask is one thing is if you resell the notes in the future can you please give 25 per cent away to someone who really needs it.”

The notes in the project are unframed £20, and framed £50.