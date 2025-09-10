Chichester astronaut Tim Peake reflects on looking down at the 'beautiful blue marble of earth' from space during Petworth Podcast

Photo: Petworth Park.

Chichester astronaut Tim Peake looked back on his time at the International Space Station for an exciting episode of the National Trust’s Wild Tales podcast.

Interviewed on a walk at Petworth Park, the astronaut, now 53, described the life-changing effects of seeing the earth from space - and then returning to live on it.

“Then you saw this beautiful blue marble of our planet; I really love the fact that it was revealed to me slowly, rather than going into space and bang there it is,” he said.

"The way that earth reveals itself is incredible because its geology that stands out, and its weather systems; we talk about it being a blue marble. So you expect to see those beautiful blue oceans and the white clouds, but when you’re looking at the continents it’s the rock strata, it’s the colour that stands out.

"You just see the continents; there are no borders in space. So if you see something amazing (...) you want to know 'where is it’ and you’ve got no idea where it is (...) you’re seeing things on a planetary scale.”

It was an experience which changed his – and many other astronauts’ – experience of life on earth itself, a psychological phenomenon dubbed The Overview Effect by those who experience it.

"The Overview Effect is something that astronauts have been reporting back from the very early days of human space flight, and I think it's described as a cognitive shift in human perspective; seeing your planet from space. And it’s different for different people and I think on some level it’s certainly spiritual for everybody,” Peake said.

First coined by author Frank White in a book of the same name, it's a condition associated with a deepened connection to earth, and a sense of self-transcendence capable of changing a person’s entire value system.

"What strikes me really (...) is the isolation I think,” Peake adds. “It is very remote, very isolated, it’s this tiny rocky jewel of a planet, and it’s very special. There’s no doubting that there is a vibrant and lively planet down there, against the vast backdrop of space; you kind of think ‘wow, that’s it, that’s home.”

Listen to the full podcast episode, on Youtube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.