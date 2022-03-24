Chichester astronaut Tim Peake to give speech at Cowdray Hall.

Chichester born astronaut Tim Peake will be speaking at Cowdray Hall on Friday, April 22 to talk about the mental and physical preparations of an astronaut. SUS-220324-103457001

During his speech Tim will talk about how an astronaut manages their workload whilst on board the International Space Station and how they deal with and prepare for intense periods of isolation.

He will also detail how astronauts get ready for both the physical and mental barriers of life in space during selection and training ensuring that they are ‘Fit for Space’.

The talk will also cover areas of leadership, communication and resilience providing an insight into the world of spaceflight.

There will also be a time following the talk for a an audience Q and A.

Jonathan Russell, Cowdray’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tim to Cowdray and to hear first-hand his experiences of both preparing for a trip to space and being able to mentally cope when in such unknown surroundings.

“He is an inspiration to many not only through his distinguished career as an astronaut but also through his charity work, and we sincerely thank him for taking the time to share his incredible adventures.”

Tickets are free of charge however high demand is anticipated and therefore a ballot system will be in operation.

To find out more about this event and to enter the free ballot, please visit: www.cowdray.co.uk/events/fit-for-space-with-tim-peake/