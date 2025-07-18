Chichester baby shop officially closed

JoJo Maman Bébé at 54-56 South Road has officially left the Chichester high street.

One sign on the empty shop front of the former baby store read: “We'd like to thank our incredible team and our many loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years.

"We hope you can continue to visit us at your nearest local stores in Horsham, Farnham and Guildford or shop online at www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk.

“With love, JoJo.”

The company has said it will support its former employees.