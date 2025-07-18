Chichester baby shop officially closed

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 18th Jul 2025, 10:35 BST
JoJo Maman Bébé at 54-56 South Road has officially left the Chichester high street.

One sign on the empty shop front of the former baby store read: “We'd like to thank our incredible team and our many loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years.

"We hope you can continue to visit us at your nearest local stores in Horsham, Farnham and Guildford or shop online at www.jojomamanbebe.co.uk.

“With love, JoJo.”

The company has said it will support its former employees.

Related topics:Horsham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice