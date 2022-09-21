Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester bar issues statement months after closing

A Chichester bar has issued a statement about five months after closing.

By Joe Stack
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:32 pm

Sit and Sip in North Street shut its doors in April following reports the craft beer and gin tasting room was ‘struggling with staff shortages’.

The owners of the venue had planned to reopen ‘as soon as possible’ and in June announced they were looking for a bar manager.

Months on and bar remains closed.

Pub stock image. Via Pixabay

A spokesperson for Sit and Sip said in a statement today (Wednesday, September 21): “With regards to our Chichester Tasting Room there is no update on reopening at the moment I am afraid, and thus at present it will remain closed which is a shame.

"We are working through on a couple of things so let's see how that goes and who knows what will happen further down the line.”

