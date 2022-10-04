Chichester based garden designer wins Homes & Gardens Award

Chichester based garden design team Your Garden Desgin has won an award at the Homes and Gardens Awards 2022.

Chichester based gardening design team ‘Your Garden Design’ was highly commended in the ‘Small Garden of the Year’ category at the Homes & Gardens Awards 2022.

The team’s design at Chesnut Lodge in Halnaker in Chichester, competed against many other top designs and design teams in the United Kingdom and were highly commended, just losing out to winners Butter Wakefield for their Chelsea Town House design.

Sarah Loy from Your Garden Design said: "This is a high prestigious and sought-after Award – we were up against the crème de la crème of the industry, many who have been established for 30 odd years and have won Chelsea Gold medals.

“We will be featured in the Homes & Gardens November edition as well as the Society of Garden Designers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our company, Your Garden Design has been operating for nine years and have seven full time employees, so this accolade makes this recognition even more sweeter.”

The Homes & Gardens Design Awards offer a celebration of the very best in design and decoration.

They focus on recognising excellence across three distinct categories: products, projects and people.

This year's judging panel included industry stalwarts Kit Kemp, Lulu Lytle, Bernie de Le Cuona, Charu Gandhi, Sebastian Cox and Russell Pinch alongside Sarah Spiteri and Lucy Searle from Homes & Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel looked for stand out design and excellent style from around the world, in order to showcase global industry leaders.

The awards were announced on September 26 and 2022. Winners will be able to use the logos in all their marketing and brand collateral. They are showcased in the November 2022 print edition and featured exclusively on the Homes & Gardens website and social channels.

The Your Garden Design team are currently working on a new project called Mooring View.The landscape for the project is designed to connect different elements within the garden such as tennis court, swimming pool and outdoor seating areas with the access points in the house.